Atanu Das crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing out to Japan's Furukawa. The Indian archer lost 6-4 to the Japanese and returned home empty-handed. Post this, he took to social media and apologised to the nation for not qualifying in the next round. He further said that the team got immense support from the Archery Association of India and other bodies related to the game, In the post, he also posted a few pictures of the pre-quarterfinal round. While speaking to the press after losing in the pre-quarter rounds, he said that every match is different. Atanu Das Loses to Japan's Furukawa, Indian Archer Crashes Out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 After 4-6 Defeat.

" I don't want to compare (with the match against Oh). I tried but it's okay I failed," he said after losing the match. Atanu Das opined that maybe he took a lot of tension during the game but at the same time sounded optimistic about the future. The Indian archer promised that he will try harder next time. He also underlined the fact that they need proper planning and strategy in place to excel at these games.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Atanu below:

Sorry INDIA🙏🏼, I couldn’t bring glory in this Olympics. But the support we get from @Media_SAI@indian_archery TOPS, @OGQ_India Is fantastic till now. We should keep moving forward, else nothing to say. Jai hind🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/Kqqm03nt8r — TheAtanuDas (@ArcherAtanu) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu will be locking horns with Chinese shuttler Tai Zhu Ying in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated South Africa 4-3.

