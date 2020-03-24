Saina Nehwal Reacts to IOC’s Decision of Postponing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Says ‘Every Athlete Will Be at Peace Now’

Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

It was earlier announced by the International Olympic Committee that the upcoming summer Olympics has been postponed due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach, reached an agreement as they decided to put off Tokyo 2020 to the summer of 2021. The multi-sport tournament was scheduled to start on July 24, 2020, but now has been pushed further due to the spread of COVID 19. Tokyo Olympics 2020 Postponed to 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Confirms IOC; Summer Olympic Flame to Stay in Japan.

‘The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place no later than summer 2021.’ Read the tweet posted by Tokyo2020 as they confirmed the announcement. Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has reacted to this statement and believes that this is the best decision keeping in mind the health and safety of all the participating players. Saina Nehwal Reacts to News of Taiwanese Badminton Team Member Testing Positive for COVID-19.

To safeguard the health of the athletes and everyone involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will now take place no later than summer 2021. — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 24, 2020

‘It’s a good decision by IOC. For all the athletes who have qualified and for all the athletes who haven’t n still waiting to participate in the remaining qualifiers. Considering the current situation all around the world, every athlete will be at peace now. Safety first.’ Tweeted the former world number 1. Saina Nehwal Slams All England Open Organisers, Says ‘Money Was Given Importance Over Players’ Welfare’.

It’s a good decision by IOC . For all the athletes who have qualified and for all the athletes who haven’t n still waiting to participate in the remaining qualifiers . Considering the current situation all around the world , every athlete will be at peace now. Safety first . https://t.co/TM7kjjmfHp — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 24, 2020

In the statement released by the Olympic committee after postponing the tournament they mentioned, ‘The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.’

Australia and Canada announced their decision to withdraw their athletes from the Summer Games if the tournament was not postponed. Earlier, FINA, World swimming governing body, also postponed the Artistic Swimming Olympic Games Qualification due to coronavirus epidemic.