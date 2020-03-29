As Mumbai Indians Tweet 'Live Score of IPL 2020 Opening Match', Dejected Fans Post Memes on How They Miss MI vs CSK Encounter (Read Tweets)

Chennai Super Kings (Photo Credits: CSK Facebook)

If things would have fallen in place and there was no coronavirus obstructing the sporting events all over the globe, probably we would have been watching the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings which was supposed to be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium. All eyes would have been on the comeback of MS Dhoni who would be making a comeback to cricket after a long time. But as said, rarely do thing go as per plan. With coronavirus playing a spoilsport, the IPL 2020 has been postponed to April 15, 2020. Mumbai Indians Keeps IPL 2020 Alive! Tweets 'Live Scores and Commentary' of Inaugural 'MI vs CSK Match'.

Needless to say that the fans are quite dejected with IPL 2020 getting delayed. As mentioned earlier, Mumbai Indians is cheering up their fans by pretending to give live updates as if the match was going on. Now, the upset fans took to social media and posted memes on how they are missing IPL 2020 and particularly the epic battle between Rohit Sharma’s MI and MS Dhoni’s CSK. Check out a few tweets and memes below:

Another one

For Those who thinking its fake #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/8C07ZEr67D — D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) March 29, 2020

Missing IPL

Hardik Pandya

Return of MS Dhoni

In a Perfect world....By now, the 1st ball of IPL 2020 would have been bowled at Wakhede & I would've been cheering for the Return of M.S.Dhoni, Only if...😐#MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Dharmil Sanghani (@sanghanidharmil) March 29, 2020

As things stand today, the latest we heard about the IPL 2020 was that it was about to begin on April 15, 2020. However, there has been no update about the same after the increasing number of coronavirus patients. The BCCI recently even postponed their conference call with the team owners as there was no point in talking as the menace of coronavirus has only increased. As of now, the fans are eagerly waiting for an official word from the franchises.