The day 2 of the first Test match between England and Australia, Ashes 2021-22 at The Gabba ended with Travis Head being one of the top trends as he scored an unbeaten knock of 112 runs from 95 balls took the Australian team on the front foot. In this article, we bring to you the stat highlights of the match, but before that, let's quickly have a look at how things panned out for both teams. Day 2 of the match witnessed David Warner, Marnus Lambuschagne also scoring half-centuries each after England posted a score of 147 runs on the board. Ashes 2021–22: David Warner Misses Out on Century But Puts Australia Firmly Ahead in First Test at the Gabba.

Pat Cummins' fifer had been the highlight of Day 1. Jos Butler was the highest contributor after scoring 39 runs for England on day 1. The hosts continued to remain in total control owing to their batting. David Warner (94), Lambuschagne (74) delighted the fans with their splendid batting. But Travis Head was blazing guns as he scored 112 runs from only 95 balls. During the course of his innings, Head scored 12 fours and a couple of sixes. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game below.

#David Warner scored his 31st test 50.

#Travis Head's slammed third Test century.

#Travis Head scored a third fastest century (85 balls) in a men’s Ashes.

#Head’s century is also the fourth fastest for Australia in men’s Test cricket.

#Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th Test fifty.

At stumps, the scoreboard read 343/7 with Australia enjoying an upper hand over the visitors. The home team leads the match by 196 runs for now. It would be interesting to see how the game pans out for Day 3.

