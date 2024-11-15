The Australia national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket teams will lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I will be played on November 16. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the much-awaited second T20I between the Australia national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team in Sydney. AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Sydney.

Talking about the first T20I in Brisbane, Australia scored 93/4 in seven overs after the game was reduced due to rain. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a blistering knock of 43 off 19 balls, followed by a crucial cameo from Marcus Stoinis (21* off 7), which guided the host to a strong total. While chasing 94, Pakistan collapsed horribly. The visitors lost their first six wickets inside 30 runs and were outplayed by the pace trio of Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson. Bartlett and Ellis bagged three wickets apiece, whereas Johnson took one scalp. Pakistan scored 64-9 and lost the match by 29 runs. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for AUS vs PAK Match in Sydney.

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Matthew Short (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), Jake Fraser-McGurk (AUS)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Adam Zampa (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Xavier Bartlett (AUS)

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell (c), Haris Rauf (vc)

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Matthew Short (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), Jake Fraser-McGurk (AUS), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Adam Zampa (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Xavier Bartlett (AUS).

