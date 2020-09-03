Pakistan Test captain, Azhar Ali returned home after over two months in England. The 35-year-old was part of the Pakistan squad for their tour to England for a three-match Test and T20I series. Azhar captained the team in the series, which Pakistan lost 1-0, but wasn’t part of the T20I side. With the series getting over on Tuesday, the squad returned home to Pakistan after over two months away. Azhar shared a heart-warming video of him meeting his son Ibtisam after so long. The Pakistan Test skipper won many hearts with the emotional video where he hugs his son. Lionel Messi Lookalike Spotted Playing Dhol, Supporting Pakistan Against England in 3rd T20I, Photo Goes Viral.

Azhar shared the video on in twitter page. “So nice to be back with family after over 2 months missed them a lot...” the Pakistan Test skipper captioned the video. In the video, Azhar can be seen meeting his son outside the airport. His son, Ibtisam, is initially unable to recognise him. But as Azhar takes off his face mask, the son slowly trots towards his father. He then lifts his son and they embrace each other and shared an emotional moment. Azhar Ali Scores Fighting Century After String of Low Scores, Twitterati Hail the Pakistan Test Captain.

Azhar Ali Meets Son After Over Two Months

So nice to be back with family after over 2 months missed them a lot... @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/xg1b0ote8V — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 2, 2020

The Pakistan skipper received a lot of love for the emotional video with many fans praising him for the sacrifice he and his team made to travel all the way to England to help resume international cricket after five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many also praised him and showed respect for his service to Pakistan cricket.

Salute for the Sacrifice!!

Love u all guys. Eyes tearing up watching this scene that how do u all sacrifices ur families just to serve and represent Pakistan. Salute to all of u!! Proud of u all!! Salamat rahin — Abid Malik Waran (@AbidWarun) September 3, 2020

Thank You Captain

Well Done Azhar. It was a tough tour but you guys still made it entertaining. You, personally, tried your level best. Thank you, Captain. You deserve such moments MashaAllah. Enjoy and stay blessed. — 30 Beat Khan (@Hoo_Carez) September 3, 2020

Well Done!!

What a sacrifice to be away from your loved ones and your kids for over 2 months. Really puts things in perspective, amazing effort and enjoy the time with your family. Deserve it! — Rayhan Latif (@rayhanlatif) September 2, 2020

Although his side lost the Test series to England, they fought well and made the Test series a thrilling experience. Azhar Ali too had a good series with the bat as he scored a match-saving century in the third and final Test of the series. With Pakistan starring at another defeat, Azhar finally came good after a quiet opening two Test matches and helped the team save the Test match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).