Bangladesh and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against the first T20I at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. This time Pakistan will be touring Bangladesh for three-match T20I series and also a couple of Test matches. The first game will be held on November 19, 2021, and we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the first game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the series. So Pakistan has had quite a good time in the T20 format off late. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021 Schedule: Get Fixture List, Time Table With Match Timings Venue Details of BAN vs PAK T20I and Test Series.

As one may recall, the Men in Green had looked good throughout the T20 World Cup as they went on to stay unbeaten in the Group stage of the tournament. They only lost in the semi-finals of the tournament and were ousted from the showpiece event. On the other hand, Bangladesh was ousted from the megaevent and thus would be hoping to be in great form in the bilateral series. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When to Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on November 19, 2020 (Friday). The BAN vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:00 pm local time. As per Bangladesh time, the BAN vs PAK match will start at 02:30 pm.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021, in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

No broadcasters will bring the live telecast of the match in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will give the free live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. Gazi TV or Masranga will provide a live telecast of the match in Bangladesh.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I 2021?

However, the fans who wish to get the live updates of the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan can surely log into FanCode. Audience from Bangladesh can check out Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel for possible free live streaming of BAN vs PAK T20I match.

