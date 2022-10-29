Bangladesh and Zimbabwe face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 2 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) at 08:30 am IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at BAN vs ZIM head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a great chance of making it to the semifinals and will be looking to move a step closer to it when they meet. Bangladesh produced a dominant win over Netherlands and will be looking for a similar display. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe upset Pakistan and another such result will work in their favour.

BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the BAN vs ZIM match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

BAN vs ZIM Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 19 times in T20Is. Bangladesh have the better head-to-head record with 12 wins while Zimbabwe registered seven victories in this encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Sikandar Raza (ZIM) Ryan Burl (ZIM) Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

BAN Likely Playing 11: Najmual Shnato, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

ZIM Likely Playing 11: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

