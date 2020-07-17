Extending his sensational form, Ben Stokes brought up his 10th ton in the longest format of the game during England vs West Indies 2nd Test 2020. Coming to bat five when England were tottering at 81/3, the southpaw didn’t put a foot wrong and showcased his resilience. The likes of Shanon Gabriel and Jason Holder were breathing fire with the ball. However, the talismanic all-rounder joined forces with opener Dominic Sibley and the two guided their side to safety. The latter also got to his hundred on the stroke of lunch while Stokes got the landmark in the second session of Day 2. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 2.

This knock was quite crucial for the all-rounder as he didn’t make a great start to his captaincy career, losing the first of the series by four wickets. However, England’s regular skipper Joe Root came back in the team and the burden of Stokes’ shoulders was removed. Unlike his regular approach, the southpaw didn’t go after the bowlers from the outset. He gave full respect to good deliveries but didn’t refrain from sending the bad ones to boundaries. During the course of his hundred, Stokes struck nine boundaries and a massive six and could well add some more to his tally. Dominic Sibley Scores his Second Test Century.

Well, he and Sibley are still at the crease and are looking determined to guide their side to a massive first-innings total. They would like to declare in the third session but not before piling up more than 450 runs on the board. Hence, we can see a shift of gears from Stokes and Sibley. Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope are the next set of batsmen to come and they are very well able in scoring quick runs. On the other hand, West Indies need to take wickets in a cluster in order to get back in the hunt.

After losing the opening game by four wickets, England are trailing by 1-0 in the three-match series. Hence, the ongoing encounter is a do-or-die game for them. Well, they have certainly made a great start and will aim to guide their side over the line in order to level the series.

