Blast From the Past, MS Dhoni Special: When Captain Cool Trolled a Twitter User Way Back in 2012, View MSD’s OLD Tweet

File picture of MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former India captain MS Dhoni is not that active on Twitter these days and doesn’t tweet that much. However, that was not the case always. In the past, MSD has used social media to express his views and engage with fans. Dhoni is known for his witty responses, and we have seen him handle difficult questions with ease during post-match presentations. Even during press conferences, Dhoni doesn’t shy away from trolling journalists. MS Dhoni is Still a Really Good Talent, Don't Push Him into Retirement, Says Nasser Hussain.

Meanwhile, we found MS Dhoni’s old tweet doing rounds on the social networking site. The tweet is from the year 2012, and Dhoni trolled a Twitter user who suggested captain cool to focus on batting. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain had posted his two pictures and asked fans to spot the difference. MS Dhoni Stuck Now, Should Have Retired After ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Says Shoaib Akhtar.

Here’s MS Dhoni Old Tweet

Spot the difference http://t.co/eTEvd3Gp — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

Here’s Twitter User’s Reply & MS Dhoni’s Response to it

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

It surely was an unexpected response from MS Dhoni. And honestly, we do miss Dhoni’s presence online. The wicket-keeper batsman has been out of action following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July. He initially took a sabbatical from cricket, but then was not considered for selection. Dhoni was looking to make a comeback to cricket in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), and the CSK captain was practising in Chennai in the first week of March. The IPL 2020 was eventually postponed following coronavirus outbreak.