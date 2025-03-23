OUT! Noor Ahmad has struck and he has dismissed Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain! SKY missed the delivery as he came out of his crease and MS Dhoni completed the stumping in quick time. CSK have had the breakthrough and this is an interesting phase of this match. Suryakumar Yadav st MS Dhoni b Noor Ahmad 29(26)
Mumbai Indians are 82/3 at the halfway mark and the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have kept the side in control. Chennai Super Kings will be desperate for a wicket here or else these two can take the game away in quick time.
Mumbai Indians are 66/3 in eight overs and it is a matter of time one of these two decides to tee off and play the big shots. Chennai Super Kings will eye a wicket here to stop this partnership from flourishing.
Mumbai Indians have scored 52 runs in the powerplay but not without losing three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are at the crease and both these players will look to form a partnership. Meanwhile, CSK will ideally want another wicket to completely assert themselves in this match.
OUT! Ravi Ashwin has marked his return to CSK in grand style, picking up the wicket of Will Jacks in his first over! The right-hander could not clear the fielder in the circle as he attempted an inside-out shot and found the fielder. CSK are well on top in this match here. Will Jacks c Shivam Dube b Ravi Ashwin 11(7)
Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks have joined forces with 30 runs coming off four overs. Both these batters will look to make the most of the remaining two overs in the powerplay. For CSK, another wicket will put them on the front foot big time.
OUT! Khaleel Ahmed has struck again and he has taken the wicket of Ryan Rickelton! The left-hander got an inside edge onto his stumps and Mumbai Indians have lost both openers now. Ryan Rickelton b Khaleel Ahmed 13(7)
Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks are leading Mumbai Indians' spectacular response here. Both the batters have looked good and will aim at maximising the powerplay.
OUT! Chennai Super Kings have got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma with Khaleel Ahmed striking in the first over! The right-hander found Shivam Dube at mid-wicket and CSK are off to a great start here. Rohit Sharma c Shivam Dube b Khaleel Ahmed 0(4)
CSK Playing XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel AhmedImpact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: A clash of epic proportions is on the cards as Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 in a contest dubbed as the 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the tournament five times each. These two sides have had some memorable contests in the IPL so far and on Sunday, March 23, they are set to add another chapter to this epic rivalry. Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have a point to prove this season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team had failed to make it past the group stage, losing their last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians too had a forgettable campaign, finishing right at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just four wins from 14 games.
CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Scorecard
Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to start afresh once again with CSK making some key additions at the IPL 2025 auction. Ravi Ashwin, who began his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings is back at Chepauk. Sam Curran also is back for CSK and the five-time champions also acquired Noor Ahmad who can be very tough to tackle in spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mumbai Indians too have a returning star in Trent Boult. The five-time champions however will be led by Suryakumar Yadav with Hardik Pandya forced to miss the contest as he will serve a one-match ban for an over-rate offence last season.
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz(w), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur