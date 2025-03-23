Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: A clash of epic proportions is on the cards as Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 in a contest dubbed as the 'El Clasico' of the Indian Premier League. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match scorecard here. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the tournament five times each. These two sides have had some memorable contests in the IPL so far and on Sunday, March 23, they are set to add another chapter to this epic rivalry. Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have a point to prove this season. Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch CSK vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team had failed to make it past the group stage, losing their last league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians too had a forgettable campaign, finishing right at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just four wins from 14 games.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Scorecard

Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to start afresh once again with CSK making some key additions at the IPL 2025 auction. Ravi Ashwin, who began his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings is back at Chepauk. Sam Curran also is back for CSK and the five-time champions also acquired Noor Ahmad who can be very tough to tackle in spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mumbai Indians too have a returning star in Trent Boult. The five-time champions however will be led by Suryakumar Yadav with Hardik Pandya forced to miss the contest as he will serve a one-match ban for an over-rate offence last season. Chennai Super Kings Good Luck Wishes: WhatsApp DP, Status, Instagram Images, Facebook Story To Send Best Wishes to MS Dhoni and CSK for IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz(w), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur