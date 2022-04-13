Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in match 22 of IPL 2022 with a dominant display. The four-time champions registered their first win over the season and will be aiming to kick on from here onwards. Meanwhile, RCB failed to get going in the game and missed out on a chance to go to the top of the team standings. RCB Players Wear Black Armbands To Honour Harshal Patel's Sister During IPL 2022 Clash Against CSK.

After being asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings lost wickets early but a 165-run stand between Robin Uthappa and Shivan Dube got them on the front foot. Both the players scored half-centuries as they registered the season’s highest score. In reply, Royal Challengers lost wickets early and were never able to get back into the game.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Stat Highlights

# CSK played their 200th game in IPL

# Suyash Prabhudessai played his debut match in IPL

# Josh Hazlewood made his IPL debut for RCB

# Sivam Dube scored his 3rd IPL fifty

# Robin Uthappa scored his highest ever score (88) in IPL

# Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube registered CSK's second-highest partnership (165) in IPL

# Shivam Dube scored the joint-highest individual score (95) in a CSK-RCB clash

# Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) registered his best figures in IPL

Both teams will now turn their attention towards their upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Royal Challengers Bangalore return to action against Delhi, who recently got back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans who suffered their first defeat.

