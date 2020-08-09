Former Australian pacer and commentator Brett Lee has rated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as favourites to win the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Lee believes Super Kings have the experienced players in their line-up and that will for sure help them. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler also thinks conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suit CSK more. Most Followed IPL Team on Instagram: MI, CSK, RCB, KKR and Others, Here Are Rankings Of Indian Premier League 2020 Franchises Based on Followers.

“I reckon their (CSK) strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE.

“It’s definitely right up there and that will definitely suit those wickets. Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites,” he added.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 onwards and the matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. CSK were runners-up in the the IPL 2019 and the Dhoni captained side will look to clinch their fourth title.

