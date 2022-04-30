Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 45 as things for the playoffs have started to heat up. Both DC and LSG are in contention for a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. While LSG are placed third on the IPL 2022 points table, DC find themselves on sixth spot. Ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you DC vs LSG head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

Lucknow Super Giants have played nine games thus far and won six. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won four matches out of eight. Both the sides come into the match with a win in their last game.

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have met once thus far, that too earlier in the season. In that game, LSG emerged victorious by six wickets. So LSG leads the head-to-head record 1-0. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 45 Key Players

David Warner and Mustafizur Rahman will be the key players for Delhi Capitals. For Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 45 Mini Battles

The duel between Kuldeep Yadav and Marcus Stoinis would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Dushmantha Chameera and David Warner would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 45 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants (DC vs LSG) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 01, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 45 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs LSG match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs LSG live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match 45 Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

LSG Predicted Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

