Riding on a high-class all-round performance, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs, advancing at the pinnacle of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Chasing a modest total of 162 runs, the Men in Pink got off to a flying start with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler unleashing mayhem in the middle overs. However, Delhi chipped with regular wickets and kept the game hanging in the balance. Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa played some excellent shots but weren’t able to play a significant knock. As a result, RR were restricted to 148/8 and lost the game from the jaws of victory. For Delhi, Anrich Nortje and debutant Tushar Deshpande were the pick of the bowlers, scalping two wickets apiece. DC vs RR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 Runs.

Earlier in the match, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC didn’t get off to a stellar start as Prithvi Shaw, and Ajinkya Rahane were back in the hut without making a significant mark. However, Shikhar Dhawan joined forces with skipper Shreyas Iyer and the duo smashed the Rajasthan bowlers all over the park. Both batsmen brought up their respective half-centuries as Delhi looked all set to muster a mammoth total. However, Jofra Archer and Kartik Tyagi bowled exceptionally well in the death overs as Delhi were restricted to 161/7 which eventually proved to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Netizens Hail Ajinkya Rahane for his Brilliant 'Six-Saving' Fielding.

# Tushar Deshpande made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals.

# Shikhar Dhawan scored his second consecutive half-century in IPL 2020.

# DC Captain Shreyas Iyer scored his second fifty of this season.

# Delhi Capitals advance at the pinnacle of the team standings.

# Rajasthan Royals remained at the seventh position in the points table.

With six victories from eight encounters, Delhi are just a few steps away from qualifying for the playoffs. They will next meet MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 17. On the other hand, Steve Smith’s men remained at the seventh place, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are looking thin now. Their next assignment is against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 17 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

