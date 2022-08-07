Deepak Chahar is a professional Indian cricketer born in Uttar Pradesh, India, on August 7, 1992. He's a right-arm medium-fast bowler and right-handed batsman, playing for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and Chennai super kings in the Indian Premier league. He was the first Indian male cricketer to take a hattrick in a T20 international match and with an average of 59.66 runs in ODI, he well regards wears the title of an all-rounder player. India Beat West Indies by 59 Runs in 4th T20I Match, Take Invincible Lead of 3-1 in IND vs WI Twenty20 Series

His astonishing performance on his first-class cricket debut in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy marked him in the eyes of the big leagues. He took eight wickets for 10 runs in that match against Hyderabad, which soon was going to be his pathway for the Indian Premier League. He was signed by Pune Supergiants in 2016 and played there for two seasons before getting bought by the Chennai Super kings in the 2018 auction and has continued his journey with the yellow lions since. Chahar made his international T20 debut in July 2018, against England in the third T20 match of the tour, taking one wicket, and he played his first ODI against Afghanistan in September during the 2018 Asian Cup.

Here we look at some lesser-known facts about Deepak Chahar

First Indian male cricketer to take a hattrick in a T20 International match

Chahar set the best bowling stats in the T20 International as he took six wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs.

Chahar got awarded with the T20I performance of the year 2020, by ICC

He scored his first ODI half-century in July 2021, against Sri Lanka

He has got an amazing ODI average of 59.66 runs

Chahar has taken 59 wickets in 63 matches for Chennai Super Kings

With a total of 27 caps for India including both T20I and ODI he has taken 36 wickets

As the bowler-all-rounder returns from injury, he will most likely to be a part of the Indian squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and also to be part of the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup.

