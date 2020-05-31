DRS Without Technology! Ravi Ashwin Shares Hilarious Video of Kids Enacting Use of Decision Review System in Gully Cricket

Kids Demostrate Use of DRS Without Assistance From Technology (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rashwin99)

The introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) revolutionised cricket forever. Introduced first during an India vs Sri Lanka match in 2008, the DRS has changed the perspective of the game and brought more justice to it by preventing umpiring howlers and assisting the players whenever needed. DRS has been a fruit of the use of modern technology in cricket. A group of kids, however, showed the world how DRS would have used without the help of any technology. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, on Friday, shared the hilarious video of kids enacting the use of DRS but without any help from technology. Ravi Ashwin Resumes Training Outdoors After Relaxation of COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video).

Ashwin was left short of words as he tried to put into words what he felt about the kids’ creativity level. The use of DRS solely depends on the technology available and its use of slow-motion cameras, snicko meters, ball-tracking heat-sensors and stump microphones makes the DRS effective in cricket. But here were this group of kids demonstrating the use of the DRS without any assistance from any sort of technology. “Can’t get over this.. don’t know how to caption it either,” Ashwin wrote on his Instagram page. R Ashwin Reveals How MS Dhoni Boosted His Confidence During 2013 Champions Trophy.

DRS in Gully Cricket!!

In the video, a group of children can be seen playing gully cricket. The batsman plays a shot and misses the delivery but the wicket-keeper, bowler and the fielders go up in appeal. The umpire then gives the batsman out caught-behind. But unsatisfied with the decision, the batsman decides to challenge the call and calls for the DRS. The boy can be seen making a gesture to use the DRS with his hands in the video.

But this is no international match and there is no technology available. The next thing, the video shows it the group enacting the use of DRS while the umpire looks at it. One boy shows the trajectory of the ball, while another shows the moment when the ball passed the bat and if there is an edge or something. The group demonstrates everything the third umpire uses, like replays, slow-motion, ball tracking etc. Fans too were left in splits seeing the level of creativity in gully cricket.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has been quite active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown. The 33-year-old even hosted his own show on Instagram called "Reminisce With Ash" where the off-spinner was seen interacting in live Instagram sessions with different celebrities and sports personalities. Ashwin hosted the final episode of the show on Saturday with Indian captain Virat Kohli.