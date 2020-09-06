Jos Buttler starred with the bat after the bowlers had restricted Australia to a par score to help England win the second T20I by six wickets and seven deliveries to spare. The victory also sealed the three-match T20I series for England and should propel them to World No 1 in ICC T20I rankings. It was complete domination from the hosts with Australia nowhere close, other than three quick wickets between the 14th and 17th over. But by the time Australia had taken those, England were comfortably heading home. Take a look at some records and stat highlights from the ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I match. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Highlights.

Buttler, who recorded his highest individual T20I score, hit the winning runs. Buttler finished with a six off Adam Zampa to remain unbeaten on 77 from 54 deliveries. That six to clinch the series was another glimpse of why England promoted Buttler from a finisher to an opening batsman. His innings had eight boundaries and two maximums. Zampa, who was costly in the first T20I, came to bowl the penultimate over with England needing 18 from the final two overs. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Match Result: Jos Buttler Smashes 6 to Give England T20 Series Win Against Australia.

Moeen Ali welcomed the legspinner with straight-six and a boundary through the covers to kill Australia's hopes and take England closer to a victory. Like Moeen, Butter too stepped out – after a single – and settled the series with Zampa still to complete his over. Take a look at the stat highlights and records from the match.

# England beat Australia by six wickets and with seven deliveries to spare in the second T20I match

# England have now taken a 2-0 lead and also clinched the three-match T20I series.

# This was England’s third straight T20I win over Australia

# Jos Buttler smashed his ninth T20I half-century

# Buttler’s 77 not-out is also his highest individual T20I score

# Marcus Stoinis also scored his highest individual T20I score (35) in this match

# Jonny Bairstow became the first England batsman to be out 'hit-wicket' in a T20I match

# Buttler has now scored five half-centuries in 11 innings as an opening batsman

# Buttler averages 51 as an opening batsman for England in T20I cricket

Unlike the first T20I, England started well with the ball here. Jofra Archer struck in the very first over and removed David Warner. Mark Wood then had wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey – promoted to score quickly – caught behind before Steve Smith ran himself out. At the end of the fifth over, Australia were 30/3. They finished the power play on 39 runs. Marcus Stoinis and captain Aaron Finch then repaired the innings with singles, two and occasional boundaries. But Chris Jordan bowled Finch while Adil Rashid got Stoinis with a legspinner.

Glenn Maxwell and Aston Agar somehow took Australia to 157 runs - 13 of those coming from the final over. But it was never going to be enough and Jos Buttler’s lofted six over mid-on showed why. England lost wickets but the run flow never stopped for them. They lead 2-0 and will eye a T20I series whitewash over Australia two days later.

