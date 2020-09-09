Riding of Mitchell Marsh’s composed knock, Australia defeated England in the third and final T20I by five wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Unlike the first two games of the series, Australia put on an all-round performance and registered a consolation win. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa shone with the ball, restricting the mighty England batting line-up for just 1456 while batting first. While chasing the mediocre-looking target, skipper Aaron Finch got Australia off to be flying start, and their victory looked inevitable. However, there was some drama in the end overs of the game as Adil Rashid ran through the Aussie middle order. Nevertheless, Marsh played a responsible knock and guided his team over the line. However, England, who won the first two games, clinch the series 2-1. England vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Highlights.

Earlier in the game, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. With David Warner, Pat Cummins and Alex Carey being rested, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh and Jos Hazlewood got a chance in the playing XI. For England, Eoin Morgan rested, and Moeen Ali handled the reins in his absence.

The home team clearly felt Jos Buttler’s absence as their batting line-up failed to fire. The Aussie bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the scoring rate to go upwards. Jonny Bairstow, however, put up a fight and scored an impressive half-century after a stint of low scores. However, his efforts didn’t prove to be enough as the Men in Yellow won the game. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game.

# Australia beat England by six wickets and with three deliveries to spare in the third and final T20I match.

# England, who won the first two games, clinch the series 2-1.

# With this victory, Australia climb back to the top of ICC T20I team rankings.

# As Eoin Morgan rested for the game, Moeen Ali led England for the first time in T20Is

# Josh Hazlewood played a T20I match after a gap of more than four years.

# Jonny Bairstow smashed his fifth half-century in T20 Internationals.

The two cricketing powerhouses will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting from September 11. Eoin Morgan’s men must be high on confidence with their series triumph and will aim to clinch the ODIs too. On the other hand, Aussies will look to defeat their arch-rivals and World Champions at their own backyard.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 03:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).