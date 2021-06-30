England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) will face each other in the second One-Day International of the three-game series. The ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at The Oval in London, England on July 01, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into the game and will be aiming for the win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka To Be Sent Back to Sri Lanka from England following Bio-Bubble Breach.

It was a one-sided affair in the opening match as England completely outclasses Sri Lanka to register an easy win. It was the visitor’s batting that let them down and they will be hoping to give a much better account of themselves in the second game of the series and get themselves back on level terms. Meanwhile, England will be aiming to replicate the performance and seal the series.

ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be selected as the keepers.

ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL) can be named as the batsmen.

ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) can be the all-rounders in your team.

ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera (SL), David Willey (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG) could be picked as the bowlers.

ENG vs SL, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Kusal Perera (SL), Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), David Willey (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG).

Moeen Ali (ENG) can be selected as the captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2021 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).