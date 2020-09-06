Australia will aim redemption when they take the field against England in the second T20I of three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (September 6). The Three Lions made a dramatic comeback in the series opener and snatched a two-run triumph from the jaws of defeat. Eoin Morgan and Co must be ecstatic with the last-match result and will look to seal the deal in the second T20I. On the other hand, it will be a do-or-die game for the visitors, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and venue details of ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020: Southampton Weather and Rain Forecast.

Aaron Finch’s men dominated the major part of the opening game as they restricted the mighty England batting line-up for just 162/7 on a batting-friendly Southampton track. While chasing, David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched 98 runs for the first wicket as the result of the game looked inevitable. However, the England pace quartet of Chris Jordon, Tom Curran, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer put up an exhibition of death bowling as the Men in Yellow fell two runs short of England’s total. Nevertheless, they will be determined to make a comeback while England are eyeing yet another series win. David Warner vs Jofra Archer and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Southampton.

England vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The second T20I between England and Australia third Test match will take place on September 6 (Sunday) at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The game will witness an early start as it will go underway at 6:45 pm (IST) and 2:15 (Local Time).

England vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Australia T20I 2020 series in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs AUS with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs AUS.

England vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020 online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. Latestly.com will be providing you with the live updates of the match

With the match witnessing an early start, the sun will be seen in the initial half of the game which makes the spinners’ role even more crucial. Also, the conditions will not be cloudy. Hence, pacers might not get a lot of purchase. However, Southampton pitch has been good for batting lately, and one could see a run feast in the game.

