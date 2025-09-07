England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd ODI 2025: The Proteas have already won the first two matches of this ongoing three-match ODI series, now winning the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 will be their aim. After all, a dream to whitewash England in England is the dream of many cricketing nations. The mission looks well within the reach for South Africa, as they have won two ODI series away from home, against giants like Australia and now England (first time since 1998). South Africa Defeats England By Seven Wickets in 1st ODI 2025; Keshav Maharaj, Bowlers Help Proteas Kickstart Series With Dominant Victory.

The British side are on the back foot; they have been in bad form since the disappointing ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The side has lost six of their last seven series since the tournament. A whitewash defeat at home against rivals South Africa would add more to the shame. The England vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This match is planned to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Sunday, September 7.

England vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG)

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Tristan Stubbs (SA), Harry Brook (ENG), Temba Bavuma (SA)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA)

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Lundi Ngidi (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG). South Africa Register First ODI Series Win in England Since 1998; Matthew Breetzke, Bowlers Shine as Proteas Clinch Victory ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025, Take 2-0 Lead.

Who Will Win ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

The South Africa national cricket team are expected to win the ENG vs SA 3rd ODI 2025, having a much better form, having already defeated the England national cricket team in the first two matches. The first match was an easy chase for the Proteas, but in the second one, the hosts took it close to the last over, keeping the deficit to only five runs. So, another thriller can be expected, but South Africa might be able to pull it.

