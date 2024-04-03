GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). GT will be coming in after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match. Sai Sudarshan continues to perform well as he scored 45 runs in just 36 balls. David Miller also played a very crucial part as he went not out for 44 runs in 27 deliveries. Captain Shubman Gill also scored an important 36 runs to add to the GT's chase. Their bowling has been a fighting form factor as Mohit Sharma is leading the charge and performs well in the death overs, he even went on to win Player of the match against SRH as he took three wickets and gave away 25 runs. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 17 in Ahmedabad.

PBKS on the other faced the second consecutive defeat of the season as they lost their last match against LSG by 21 runs. Punjab will need to find some form in the middle order as they are struggling quite often in that area. The bowlers too have to be consistent too with their performances. Sam Curran and Harpreet Brar are doing well in bowling, but the rest of the bowlers need a step up too. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: LSG Move to Fourth Spot After 28-Run Victory Over MI, RR Stay on Top.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Expected Weather in Ahmedabad at the Time of GT vs PBKS match (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad will get a bit cloudy as the match progresses. But looking at the weather report there are no chances of rain during the time of the match. The temperature will vary between 32-35 degrees Celcius.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest known cricket stadium in the whole world. It features a pitch that is advantageous for batsmen. But with the dark soil on the pitch bowlers will be able to make use of its movement on the pitch.

