For a few days now, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Amir have been in the news for banter on social media that actually turned into an ugly spat after India vs Pakistan. T20 World Cup 2021 match. Bhajji ultimately had to remind him about his match-fixing scandal at Lord's. Furthermore, during a show, Bhajji spoke about the incident and even had a message for Pakistan's former and current Prime Minister great Imran Khan. He asked Pakistani PM Imran Khan to open a school for the likes of Amir where they were manners to speak to seniors. He also revealed that they respect cricketers like Wasim Akram a lot. Harbhajan Singh Taunts Mohammad Amir For Lord's Test No Ball Spot Fixing Incident After Duo Engage in War of Words on Twitter.

"Even today, we talk with cricketers like Wasim Akram with a lot of respect. And people like him (Amir) don't know what to talk with whom," he said. On a television show, Bhajji said that banter with Shoaib Akhtar is understandable only because they have played a lot of cricket together but Mohammad Amir had no business trolling him. In fact, Bhajji even said he should have refrained from even responding to a person who sold his country. As one may recall Mohammad Amir had been guilty of bowling a no-ball deliberately.

Salman Butt had also been accused of the same in 2010. "Who is Mohammad Amir? Is he the same guy who was guilty of match-fixing at Lord's? What is his credibility? He would have barely played 10 matches for his country and he betrayed his country as well by accepting money to fix a match," Harbhajan added. It would be interesting to see Mohammad Amir reacts.

