Saurabh Netravalkar attracted eyeballs during the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when he shined against both India and Pakistan and helped USA secure their first ever qualification to the Super 8 stage of the competition. It was considered that he might attract bids from IPL franchises during the IPL mega auction 2025. Although, it didn't went as expected as Netravalkar was not included in shortlist for the accelerated session on Day 2. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

No Takers for Saurabh Netravalkar at IPL 2025 Auction

Saurabh Netravalkar has not been shortlisted in the accelerated auction #IPLAuction — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) November 25, 2024

