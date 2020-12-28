The ICC Awards of the Decade is an annual award function of the International Cricket Council honouring players who have made immense contribution in the last ten years. The Awards Nominations Committee comprise of prominent cricket journalists and broadcasters from across the globe and the ICC General Manager. The mega-event will take place on December 28, 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for how to watch ICC Awards of the decade show live streaming online in Indian Standard Time (IST) along with the live telecast and updates about the event on TV. ICC Awards of the Decade Show: Date, Time, Live Streaming Online, Free TV Channel Telecast, Nominees and Everything You Need to Know About the Event.

ICC announced men's T20I and ODI team of the decade on December 27 where they made MS Dhoni the skipper. While the T20I team of the decade also consist of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah from India. ICC also made women's T2OI team of the decade where Meg Lanning was made the skipper, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav from India made it to the playing XI. For the first time, the fans’ voice will be heard in selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards. Virat Kohli Named Captain as ICC Announce Men’s Test Team of the Decade, Ravi Ashwin Also Included.

ICC Awards of the Decade Show Time & Schedule in India

ICC Awards of the Decade Show will be held on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The awards event is likely to start at 12:30 PM GST/2 PM IST.

ICC Awards of the Decade Show Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

The ICC Awards of the Decade show will be announced on all ICC Digital channels. The live broadcast of the awards will be shown on the Facebook and YouTube page of ICC. Fans can also tune into the Star Sports channels to watch the telecast of the ICC Awards. The live streaming of ICC Awards 2020 will also be available on OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar.

The fan vote will make up 10 per cent of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up the remaining 90 per cent. The voting panel took into account players' performance between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from ICC Awards of the Decade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).