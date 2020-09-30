Rajasthan Royals is all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Dream11 IPL 2020 game at the Dubai International Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you live streaming details and free live telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game below. Both the teams have had a contrasting future in their previous matches as the two have played a couple of games in the IPL 2020 so far. Kolkata Knight Riders lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game, whereas Rajasthan Royals won their last match against Kings XI Punjab, all thanks to the knock by Rahul Tewatia. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The weather is obviously expected to be warm and there would be no chances of rains ruining the match. The last time when KKR and RR clashed with each other on a couple of occasions in IPL 2019, the visiting team walked away with the win. The last time when the two teams met each other in UAE, the match extended to the Super Over. However, it was the Rajasthan Royals who walked away with the last laugh as they won the game on the number of boundaries hit by them. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on September 30, 2020 (Wednesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RR vs KKR game for its online fans in India.

