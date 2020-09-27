Rajasthan Royals is all set to take on Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Association in UAE. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details and free live telecast details of RR vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab had Ravichandra Ashwin’s team winning the game on both the occasions in the IPL 2019. In Mohali, the home team won by 14 runs and in Jaipur, they went on to have the last laugh by 12 runs. Talking about the two teams in the IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has so far played two games so far and have won one game and lost one. Whereas, Rajasthan Royals will play their second game in IPL 2020. RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Steve Smith and men defeated Chennai Super Kings as Steve Smith and team won the match by 12 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson scored a stunning knock of 74 runs from 32 deliveries whereas captain Smith smacked 69 runs from 47 balls. MS Dhoni was slammed during the match for choosing to bat lower down the order. Kings XI Punjab is placed on number two of the IPL 2020 points table and Rajasthan Royals is on number four with two points in their kitty. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details and online telecast details below:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KRR vs SRH game for its online fans in India.

Rajasthan Royals is all set to welcome Jos Buttler into their side as he was seen sweating it out in the nets for the upcoming game. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

