Both undefeated sides of the T20 World Cup 2024, the India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team are set to take on one another in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final. After displaying impeccable cricket throughout the T20 World Cup 2024, India and South Africa are set to face each other in a fiery clash in the final of the mega T20 tournament. If we talk about who has won more matches than one another in the T20I format, India has an advantage as they have a total of 14 times out of 26 and South Africa has only won 11 matches. T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Arrive in Barbados Ahead of Final Match Against South Africa (Watch Video).

IND vs SA Head-to-Head (26)

India-14

South Africa-11

No Result- 1

IND vs SA Match Time

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final match starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 10:30 am local time. The toss will take place half an hour before the match, i.e. at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs SA Match Venue

The India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

IND vs SA Live Broadcast on Television in India

The India vs South Africa match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking for viewing options in India can watch this match live on the Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

IND vs SA Live Streaming in India

The India vs South Africa live streaming online will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It is free for mobile users and a subscription would be needed for fans wanting to watch IND vs SA live streaming online on laptops or other devices, on the Disney+ Hotstar website.

Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

