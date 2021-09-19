The first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with teams fighting for four places in Super 12 round. Eight teams have already booked their place in the Super 12 round and ahead of the tournament proper will get to play two warm-up matches each. ICC has released the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches schedule with games to be played on October 18 and 20. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The warm-up matches will be played at two venues- Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Eight teams- Afghanistan, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England- will feature in the practice matches ahead of the Super 12 round which will begin from October 23 onwards.

T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Matches Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue October 18 Afghanistan vs South Africa 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi October 18 Pakistan vs West Indies 3:30 PM Dubai October 18 New Zealand vs Australia 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi October 18 India vs England 7:30 PM Dubai October 20 England vs New Zealand 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi October 20 India vs Australia 3:30 PM Dubai October 20 South Africa vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi October 20 Afghanistan vs West Indies 7:30 PM Dubai

The ICC T20 Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament. The tournament was originally to be held in India but was shifted to Oman and UAE (United Arab Emirates) due to coronavirus pandemic. West Indies are the defending champions having won the title in 2016.

