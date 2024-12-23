A video has gone viral showing India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma being beaten by part-time off-spinner Devdutt Padikkal during the nets session ahead of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground starting from December 26. The video has sparked concern about struggling Rohit Sharma, who has a poor run in Test cricket in the 2024-25 season. Sharma has amassed 607 runs in 13 Tests in 2024 at a below-par average of 26.39. The veteran batter has made two centuries and as many half-centuries. Rohit Sharma Spotted Using Baseball Bat During Training Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Video Goes Viral.

'Struggling' Rohit Sharma Gets Beaten By Devdutt Padikkal

Rohit Sharma got beaten by Part-time Bowler Devdutt Padikkal in the nets 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6iGlPXO6Nl — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)