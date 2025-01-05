The India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team are known to play a fierce brand of cricket. Whenever these two face off, especially in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), the intensity grows not only on the field but off it as well. In the just concluded BGT 2024-25 we once again saw the intensity with which these two opponents played against each other. However, it was Australia who walked away with the honours as they beat the visiting side 3-1 in a five-match Test series. Throughout the series there were moments which broke the internet as well and here we bring to you top viral moments from India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 Test series. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

Virat Kohli Shoulder Charges Debutant Sam Konstas

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Australia added 19-year-old opening batsman Sam Konstas in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He replaced struggling Nathan McSweeney. Konstas’ inclusion not only worked in Australia’s favour but added spice to BGT 2024-25 as well. The youngster took on Jasprit Bumrah with absolutely no fear. The 19-year-old scored 60 in his debut innings and enroute to his knock he was ‘confronted’ by Virat Kohli who shoulder charged the young batsmen. It was one of the talking points of the MCG Test. Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match Fee, Awarded Demerit Point for Shoulder Bump Incident With Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc

Fast bowler vs opening batsman is a lovely sight in cricket. And when the two get involved in an argument it becomes more interesting. It all started with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s "It's coming too slow," comment for Mitchell Starc in the first Test at Perth. In the second Test, Starc dismissed Jaiswal for a Golden Duck to take his revenge. Throughout the series, the duo kept taking on each other. On day 5 of the MCG Test, Starc was seen swapping the bails at non-striker’s end. Seeing this, Jaiswal swapped the bails too after Starc went away. This incident saw the two involved in some argument. Seeing the bails being swapped again Starc asked ​​"superstitious, mate?" Jaiswal then replied “I’m not superstitious. I believe in myself. That is why I am here.” 'I Believe in Myself, That's Why I'm Here' Yashasvi Jaiswal's Response to Mitchell Starc Caught On Stump Mic As They Engage in Banter Over Switching Bails During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Travis Head vs Mohammed Siraj

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

The duo got involved in an altercation during the Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide Oval. After dismissing Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj gave him a send-off. The Australian middle-order batsman did not like it and gave it back to the fast-bowler. Head had frustrated Indian bowlers with his knock of 140 before Siraj bowled a beautiful Yorker to get rid of him. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up After Facing Sanction in Aftermath of Heated Altercation With Travis Head.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father's Emotional Celebration

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden Test century during the 4th Test at the MCG. It was a special not just for the 28-year-old but for India as well. When Nitish came out to bat India were reeling at 191/6 and soon then lost seventh wicket at 221. It looked like India will concede a big first innings lead in response to Australia 474. However, Nitish took the charge and added a 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar. Nitish then went on to complete his century and thanks to it, India posted 369. After Nitish’s century, his father who was in the crowd, got emotional as he burst into tears. Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG! How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

The youngster was brought into the Australian side to tackle Jasprit Bumrah’s threat. The 19-year-old did it to some extent as he counterattacked the Indian spearhead. During the fifth Test at Sydney in Australia's first innings Konstas was involved in an altercation with Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah Charges Towards Sam Konstas, Then Stops After Dismissing Usman Khawaja on Final Ball of Day 1 in IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

The youngster while at non-striker’s end end, turned towards and and appeared to say something. Bumrah did not hold back and was seen charging towards the non-striker, but the umpire intervened. On the delivery which followed charged up Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja and then gave a stare to Konstas.

