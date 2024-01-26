IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: As we had a hyped conversation from the England cricket team's end regarding the term "Bazball" not much was displayed when England came in to bat against India's bowling attack. England had a very low scoring rate while batting and Indian bowlers took advantage of the conditions of the pitch and their home ground, which gave the fight back to England and bowled them all out for 246 runs in 64.3 overs on day 1 of the first test. England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!

Much was talked about England's aggressive approach to a Test match which was not found on day 1 of the 1st Test. England skipper Ben Stokes showed a bit of magic with his bat but was taken out by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Now one other than Stokes had a proper form with the bat. Jonny Bairstow started looking fine at a moment but was clean-bowled by Axar Patel. As Axar is a spinner he used the pitch's advantage to take Bairstow out by surprise.

India's bowling attack was well-balanced and had advantages both in fast bowling and spin bowling attacks. Indian side five of their bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel came up with two wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja went on to take three wickets each with their well-established spin-bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj also bowled four overs but didn't get any wickets.

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach