Team India's final preparation ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 wrapped up on Sunday, with the three-day India vs India A warm-up match getting done and dusted. This match provided players to acclimatised to the conditions Down Under, while also giving coaches a chance to check on players' form. Bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar reviewed India vs India A warm-up match simulation, which happened at the iconic WACA. India vs India A Warm-Up Match: KL Rahul 'Feeling Good' As He Recovers from Blow to Elbow Sustained During Day 1 of Match Simulation, Star Indian Cricketer 'Excited and Looking Forward to' Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

In a video shared by IndianCricketTeam on the social media platform Instagram, Morkel, and Nayar spoke about how the management achieved their purpose for the match simulation in Perth, which gave both veterans and young players a shot in the middle to come into match practice ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 starting November 22.

Coaches Review India vs India A Warm-Up

In the clip, India cricket team speedster Mohammed Siraj could be joking around with Morkel, who also praised the bowler for his big heart and aggressive mindset, all while expecting the quickie to rekindle his performances from the last BGT in Australia.

The Indian team heads into the BGT 2024-25 with immense pressure behind their back having suffered a whitewash against New Zealand in home conditions, and have a place in the upcoming WTC 2023-25 Final on stake.

