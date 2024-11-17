KL Rahul suffered an injury scare after he copped a blow to his elbow from a Prasidh Krishna delivery on Day 1 of the match simulation ahead of the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman was taken for scans and underwent treatment. Fortunately, has recovered in time to be fit for the IND vs AUS 1st Test, scheduled to start from November 22 in Perth. Opening up on his recovery from the injury, KL Rahul said he was 'feeling good' and batted in the match simulation. Upbeat, he also said he looked forward to the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India vs India A Warm-Up Match Video Highlights, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Shine in Practice Match Simulation.

KL Rahul Opens up On Recovering from Injury

After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go 👌👌#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/FhVDSNk8tv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)