Out of action Virat Kohli was spotted cheering for team India from the sidelines during the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 day three at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Kohli missed the second Test after back spasm. India set South Africa 240 runs to win after visitors were bowled out for 266 in their second innings.

Captain #Kohli cheering up the boys from the dugout 👏🏻#ViratKohli — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) January 5, 2022

Cheering for Team

Earlier in the day

From Dressing Room

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)