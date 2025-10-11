India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team sees itself in a dominant position after Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 against the West Indies national cricket team, after their batter made merry on batting-friendly conditions. The Men in Blue will resume Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with two well-set batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the middle, with 318 runs on the scoreboard and eight wickets still in hand. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. West Indies will want to make early inroads and stop India from rampaging again on the second day of the Test as well. 'Jassi Ne To Run Up Bhi Mark Kar Liya Tha' Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill As Latter Wins Toss Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Having won his first toss as India's Test captain, Gill opted to bat first, a decision that was proven right by the likes of KL Rahul, Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharshan. Rahul added 38 runs, having given India a solid start, after which Jaiswal and Sudharshan stitched a 197-run stand, as the former scored his seventh ton, and the latter slammed his second half-century. Sudharan missed out on his maiden Test and international ton by 13 runs; however, Jaiswal, unfazed, is nearing his third double hundred, ending Day 1 on 173* along with captain Gill, unbeaten on 20.

Both the successes for the West Indies came from vice-captain Jomel Warrican, who found turn and grip in his deliveries, dismissing Rahul and Sudharshan, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reaches Seventh Century in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.