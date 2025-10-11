11 Oct, 10:00 (IST)

The first session on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 has been all about the West Indies. The Windies bowlers have asked probing questions to India's Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who, despite scoring runs, have been quite scratchy. Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip have been quite improved this morning.  

11 Oct, 09:40 (IST)

OUT! And a pin-drop silence in Delhi as Yashasvi Jaiswal gets run out on 175. A complete mix-up between Jaiswal and Gill, despite the call coming from the opener.  West Indies have been gifted a wicket early morning on Day 2. Gill absolutely shunned his partner, who was on the lookout for a quick single towards mid-off. 

11 Oct, 09:36 (IST)

The crowd has come to Arun Jaitley Stadium to catch hold of Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his third Test double hundred, while watching other batters slam runs. West Indies will be hopeful of making use of the 8-over new-ball to good use in morning conditions, which might be helpful for bowlers. The first over of the day could have yielded three runs, but Gill managed a four on the final ball. 

11 Oct, 09:18 (IST)

Hello and welcome to LatestLY's coverage of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 2. India are currently in the driver's seat and will look to pile on as many runs as possible, with eight wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will resume his innings on 173 will look to slam his third double ton, while Shubman Gill will be eage to score his first hundred as captain on home soil. 

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team sees itself in a dominant position after Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 against the West Indies national cricket team, after their batter made merry on batting-friendly conditions. The Men in Blue will resume Day 2 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with two well-set batters in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the middle, with 318 runs on the scoreboard and eight wickets still in hand. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. West Indies will want to make early inroads and stop India from rampaging again on the second day of the Test as well. 'Jassi Ne To Run Up Bhi Mark Kar Liya Tha' Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill As Latter Wins Toss Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Having won his first toss as India's Test captain, Gill opted to bat first, a decision that was proven right by the likes of KL Rahul, Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharshan. Rahul added 38 runs, having given India a solid start, after which Jaiswal and Sudharshan stitched a 197-run stand, as the former scored his seventh ton, and the latter slammed his second half-century. Sudharan missed out on his maiden Test and international ton by 13 runs; however, Jaiswal, unfazed, is nearing his third double hundred, ending Day 1 on 173* along with captain Gill, unbeaten on 20.

Both the successes for the West Indies came from vice-captain Jomel Warrican, who found turn and grip in his deliveries, dismissing Rahul and Sudharshan, respectively.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.