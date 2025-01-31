India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Scotland U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: In a repeat of the 2023 Final, India and England will meet in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, which is being hosted in Malaysia. India women's national cricket are the defending champions and will hope to rekindle their performance from one year ago when they won the final by seven wickets. England, who are the runners-up from the last edition, will be eager to over their horror and qualify for the finals for the second time in a row.

India's path to the semi-finals has been spotless. The Girls in Blue have not lost a single match and have maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament since losing to Australia in the 2023 edition of the Super Six. India players are leading in both the batters' and bowlers' charts, with Gongadi Trisha as the highest run-getter and Vaishnavi Sharma as the most wicket-taker. England, too have been undefeated in this year's edition, but have had as many as three no-results, which might make the players a bit rusty.

India Women vs England Women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Squads

India Women U19 Squad: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini (wk), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav

England Women U19 Squad: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones (wk), Charlotte Lambert, Eve O'Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson