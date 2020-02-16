India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Streaming of ICC World T20 2020 Warm up Match: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs PAK W Practice Game on TV and Online

File image of India and Pakistan women's cricket teams.

IND vs PAK Women’s Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, which begins on February 21, teams will get to play two warm up matches each. India will face rivals Pakistan in their first practice match ahead of the tournament and then West Indies in the second and last warm up game. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming for India vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s World T20 2020 practice match can scroll down for all the information. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule: Check Out Time in IST, Date, Venue Details of the Warm-Up Games Ahead of the Mega-Event.

India are one of the favourites to win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 and will look to prepare for the tourney in a positive way. Indian women’s cricket team has been in Australia for some time now as they featured in the tri-series. Though, the harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost the triangular series but it would have helped them adapt to the conditions. Rohit Sharma Cheers for Harmanpreet Kaur & Team Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2020, Shares a Commercial by Star Sports (Watch Video).

India W vs Pakistan W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women vs Pakistan Women take on each other in the practice match ahead of the ICC Women’s World T20 2020. The warm-up match will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on February 16, 2020 (Sunday). IND W vs PAK W T20I match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 04:00 GMT.

India W vs Pakistan W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Live Telecast in India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The live coverage of the tournament will begin from February 21 onwards and it is unlikely that the Star Sports will provide live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s cricket practice match on any of its channels.

India W vs Pakistan ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Online

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be streamed live on its OTT platform Hotstar. However, fans looking for live online streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s cricket practice match will be disappointed to know that the game cannot be watched online. Fans can keep tab of the live scores updates of IND vs PAK match through ICC social media channels.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will play two warm up matches as well. In

their second practice match they will take on Bangladesh women. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will begin with India taking on hosts Australia on February 21.