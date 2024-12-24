India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue secured a 211-run victory over West Indies Women in the first ODI of the series. With this win, India Women are now leading the series 1-0. India Women were asked to bowl first where they displayed an impeccable performance with the bat and posted a mammoth 314 runs on board. Top order batters to middle order, it was a balanced performance. If they keep this current form going then it will be tough for West Indies going into the 2nd ODI. Vinod Kambli to Receive Financial Aid From Thane Hospital Where He’s Being Treated At After His Health Deteriorates (Watch Video).

Even the bowling lineup of India Women performed really well. Renuka Singh Thakur scalped an important five-wicket haul which led Women in Blue to an easy win. The IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 will be played on the same surface. West Indies will be out to equalise the series by winning the second ODI but India Women with their current form, will be too hot to handle.

West Indies Women struggled both with their bat and ball. India Women are in great form but it will be interesting to see how will they be able to keep the momentum going. With Smriti Mandana and Renuka Singh Thakur in form, it will be an easy task for India Women to seal the series after winning the 2nd ODI. This will be a good boost for Women in Blue as they were whitewashed against Australia Women. 20 Years of MS Dhoni: Gautam Gambhir, Dwayne Bravo and Irfan Pathan Feature in Star Sports’ Special Video.

Squads:

India women's national cricket: Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Tejal Hasabnis, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol

West Indies women's national cricket team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Shamilia Connell