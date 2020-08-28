Before leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the only team to hold a camp. The five-day camp took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The CSK management was first skeptical about conducting the camp in Chennai. However, it was captain MS Dhoni who convinced CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to hold the camp amid coronavirus pandemic. The same was revealed by Viswanathan. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

“When we announced the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because the bio-bubble had to be created. In fact sent a message to him (Dhoni) whether it will be worthwhile having a camp for 5 days before going to Dubai. But the captain was crystal clear in his thoughts,” Viswanathan said in a video uploaded by CSK on YouTube.

“He said ‘sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together in Chennai. We should be in a bio-bubble in Chennai so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai’. Chennai Super Kings Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of MS Dhoni's CSK.

“And also it helped in the boys getting in shape. This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. I am very happy we were able to host the camp,” he added.

CSK are now in the UAE and are preparing for the IPL 2020. The upcoming season will be held from September 19 onwards. BCCI is yet to release the schedule for IPL 2020 and has notified only about start and end dates.

