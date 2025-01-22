IND vs ENG 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team lock horns in the first of the five-match T20I series. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 takes place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and has a start time of 07:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG T20 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs England 2025 T20 series in India but will IND vs ENG be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the IND vs ENG viewing option. Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson As India's Preferred Wicketkeeper Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Team India’s T20 side is in rebuilding process after the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja following the T20 World Cup 2024, which the Men in Blue won. Suryakumar Yadav has been leading the T20I side since which has seen inclusion of fresh faces like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener England named their playing XI. The visitors left out Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood after including Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell in the playing XI. IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Highest Run-Getters for India National Cricket Team at Eden Gardens in T20Is.

Is IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs England T20I series 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of IND vs ENG T20 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).