James Anderson Takes a Sarcastic Dig at Former England Captain Nasser Hussain for Dropping Graeme Smith’s Catch

James Anderson and Nasser Hussain

Veteran England pacer James Anderson is one of the best fast bowlers to have ever stepped onto the cricket field. With 584 wickets, the right-arm speedster is the most successful fast bowler in the history of Test cricket. However, it's also certain that several catches off Anderson's bowling would have gone down in his career of 151 Test matches. Recently, the pacer remembered one such moment when former England captain Nasser Hussain dropped a catch of Graeme Smith off his bowling during the England vs South Africa Test match in 2003. Sky Sports shared the video of the drop catch on Twitter and when Anderson came across it, he took a sarcastic dig at Hussain. Slowly Easing Through the Gears But Enjoying Being Back, Says James Anderson.

“Great effort @nassercricket. Saved a certain 4,” Anderson wrote while retweeting the video. The right-arm pacer bowled a swinging delivery wide off the off stump to which the Proteas skipper tried to play a drive but gave a straight forward catch to his counterpart. However, Hussain couldn’t hold on to it and Smith got a life-line. The dropped catch proved to be very costly as the Smith scored 259 runs in that innings and the visitors later won the game by innings and 92 runs. Well, Anderson was certainly not amused when he relived the moment and he took the opportunity to troll the former England captain.

Great effort @nassercricket. Saved a certain 4 👍👏 https://t.co/tvpDCOzFnm — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, athletes in England have been granted permission to resume training outdoors following the easement in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Anderson has also started training again and the talismanic pacer also expressed his delight of getting back in action. The England Cricket Board (ECB) is also planning to host West Indies in June and if things to as per plan, the England vs West Indies Test series will be the first international series after the outbreak of coronavirus.