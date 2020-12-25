It was during the first Test match between India and Australia that this adorable fan Jiyaan caught the attention of the netizens. The fan was seen cheering for Jasprit Bumrah and cheered his heart out for the Indian pacer. The video had been making rounds on social media and everyone on the Internet were keeping their fingers crossed and hoped that the little boy would meet Bumrah. Finally, the little one’s dreams came true with as the Indian pacer met Jiyaan while leaving for the practice session. The official account of the Bharat Army shared the video of the same on social media. Meet Jiyaan, Adorable Fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Cheering his Heart Out for the Pacer During India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 (Watch Video).

The Indian pacer was seen maintaining social distance from the little one. The fans were quite overwhelmed to see the visuals. Bumrah's fan could not pronounce his name but still cheered his heart out for the Indian pacer. Back then Bumrah also scalped a couple of wickets. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the Bharat army on social media.

We are sure that the little fan is smiling ear to ear and will cherish this moment for the rest of his life. Talking about the visitors, India lost the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide. The second game will be played on December 26, 2020, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

