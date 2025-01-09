Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood turned 34 on Wednesday. Josh Hazlewood was born on January 8, 1991, in Tamworth, Australia. On this occasion, let us look at his career and accomplishments.

Test Career

In 72 Tests since his debut in 2014, Hazlewood has taken 279 wickets at an average of 24.57. His best bowling figures are 6/67. He has taken 12 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He is the 10th-highest wicket-taker in Tests for Australia. Josh Hazlewood Likely to Miss SL vs AUS Test Series 2025 Due to Calf Injury: Report.

ODI Career

In 91 ODIs for Australia, Hazlewood has taken 138 wickets at an average of 27.26, with best bowling figures of 6/52. He also has three five-wicket hauls in ODIs. He is the 14th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format.

T20I Career

In 52 T20Is, Hazlewood has taken 67 wickets at an average of 22.10, with best figures of 4/12 and a total of 4 four-wicket hauls.

Multi-time World Cup Winner for Australia

With Australia, he has won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, making him a three-time world champion.

Ninth-Highest Wicket-Taker for Australia

In 215 international appearances for Australia, Hazlewood has taken 484 wickets at an average of 25.00, with best bowling figures of 6/52. He has 15 five-wicket hauls. He is the ninth-highest wicket-taker for Australia and among the modern-day greats.