Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of KAR vs LAH on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Karachi Kings (Photo Credits: Twitter / Karachi Kings)

Karachi Kings (KAR) will square off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020 match no 26. The game will be held on March 12, 2020, at National Stadium in Karachi. Karachi Kings will be facing Lahore Qalandars in a row. Kings lost to Qalandars in their previous game by eight wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the target of 188 runs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming of KAR vs LAH on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with telecast details on DSport and Gazi TV along with match timings. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Karachi Kings will play under the captaincy of Imad Wasim, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar. Lahore Qalandars continued their brilliant batting in the previous game against Peshawar Zalmi where they chased down the target of 188 runs with five wickets in hand and in 19.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored 63 runs from 46 balls for which he was adjudged Man of the Match. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs LAH Clash in PSL Season 5.

When to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match no 26 clash of PSL 2020 will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 12, 2020 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch KAR vs LAH match no 26 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars on . But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on or on its YouTube channel as well.

Karachi Kings is on the 5th spot with seven points, while Lahore Qalandars is on the 3rd position with eight points to their name from 8 games. The playoff round will start from March 17, 2020.