KL Rahul vs Tim Southee and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out For During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 in Hamilton

KL Rahul vs Tim Southee (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand had a forgettable outing during the T20I series against India in which they suffered a 5-0 loss. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves in the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue. The first match will be played on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Virat Kohli and Co enjoyed a sensational run in the recently concluded series and are firm favourites to clinch the ODI series too. However, the 50-over format is slightly a different ball game and defeating Kiwis in their own backyard will not be easy. The upcoming clash is also expected to witness many mini-battles. Below, we’ll look at some of them. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The visitors might have won the previous series. However, they got a huge blow as opener Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury in the fifth T20I and has been ruled out of the whole tour. Prithvi Shaw is most likely to replace him at the top of the order. On the other hand, the Kiwi side is also dented by a lot of injuries as the star trio of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson will remain out of the team due to their respective wounds. To add on that, Kane Williamson is also unfit and Tom Latham will handle the reins of the side. Meanwhile, let’s look at some mini-battles which can enhance the thrill of the forthcoming game. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction.

KL Rahul vs Tim Southee

Rahul is certainly enjoying a purple patch his recent performances are nothing but sensational. He scored a whopping 224 runs in the T20I series and also received the ‘Man of the Series’. Kiwi pacer Tim Southee will have the onus to end the opener’s good run and will look to get the better of the batsmen in the upcoming match. However, Southee wasn’t at his prime in the previous series and let’s see, if he can make a comeback.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Ross Taylor

Taylor played a couple of decent knocks in the T20I series which eventually went in vain. However, he will look to put up an even greater show in ODIs to guide his side to victory. However, he will be up against the number-one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah who is a tough nut to crack. Also, the pacer is in a great rhythm which is certainly not a piece of great news for the home side.

Shreyas Iyer vs Mitchell Santner

It seems like India have finally found out a no. four batsman in Shreyas Iyer and the right-handed batsman has justified that role too. He will look extend his good run but the Kiwis will certainly not want that to happen. They have to rely upon Mitchell Santner to cramp the batsman in the middle overs and dismiss him eventually. Moreover, hitting the tall left-arm spinner is not a bread and butter task but keeping Iyer’s form in hand, it’s difficult to say who will win this battle.

The last time when these two teams locked horns in an ODI series in New Zealand, the Men in Blue thrashed the Kiwis 4-1 in 2019. Well, the visitors must not have forgotten that brilliant show and will eye a similar result once again. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will not want to see history replicating itself but they need to put up an extra-ordinary show to do that.