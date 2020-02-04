India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2020

Virat Kohli celebrates with his teammates (Photo Credits: IANS)

After thrashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, India will now look to extend their dominance in the 50-over format as well. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Virat Kohli and Co must be high on confidence after their recent show and are firm favourites to clinch this series as well. On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis will seek redemption in the upcoming series and should leave no stones unturned to come on top. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs NZ match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been ruled out of the series due to their respective injuries and in their absence, Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are set to start the Indian innings. Besides that, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are in good form which is a great sign for the visitors. On the other hand, the Blackcaps have also been dented by injuries of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. However, skipper Kane Williamson is likely to get fit for the series and will handle the mantle of his side’s success.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (IND) has been in the form of his life in recent times and thus, picking him as wicket-keeper should be a no-brainer.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Debutant Prithvi Shaw (IND) will be opening the batting alongside Rahul and his recent numbers are nothing but phenomenal. Apart from him, skipper Virat Kohli (IND) should be inducted in your team. From New Zealand, the veteran pair of Kane Williamson (NZ) and Ross Taylor (NZ) will be good picks.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction All-Rounders – Mitchell Santner (NZ) and James Neesham (NZ) can be picked as the two all-rounders.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Coming to the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Tim Southee (NZ) and Ish Sodhi (NZ) are the ideal choice to fill the last four slots.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Prithvi Shaw (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ) and Ross Taylor (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), James Neesham (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Tim Southee (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ).

KL Rahul was the Man of the Series in the T20I leg of the tour and hence, should be the captain of your team while Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson can be chosen as vice-captain.