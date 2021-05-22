Czech Republic will face Luxembourg in match 4 of the 2021 Central Europe Cup T20 Tournament. The Twenty-20 match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). This is a three-team tournament with the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Austria battling against each other to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, fans searching for Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 match live streaming details can scroll down below. Live Cricket Streaming of Czech Republic vs Austria 3rd T20 2021 Online.

The two sides met earlier in the competition and it was the Czech Republic that came out on top after a dominant performance. The Czech’s chased down a 127-run target with nine wickets remaining and will be aiming for another similar result. Meanwhile, Luxembourg, who have won just one of their last four meetings against the Czech’s will be looking to turn the tide in their favour and record a maiden win in the competition.

When to Watch Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 Match in Central Europe Cup 2021? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 2021 clash will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague on May 22, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 Match in Central Europe Cup 2021? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Central Europe Cup T20 2021 in India. So fans won't be able to catch the live telecast of Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Twenty-20 game on their TV channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 Match in Central Europe Cup 2021?

However, Fans can still follow the Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 2021 match on online platforms. The Czech Republic vs Luxembourg live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of Czech Cricket. You can click here to watch the live-action.

Czech Republic vs Luxembourg T20 Match Live Streaming

Squads

Czech Republic: Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Zahid Mahmood, Edward Knowles, Kushal Mendon, Abdul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Sagar Madhireddy, Paul Taylor, Sameera Maduranga, Javed Iqbal, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover.

Luxembourg: Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Reinhardt Heyns, Timothy Baker, Tony Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Shameek Vats, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Roshan Vishwanath, Joost Mees

