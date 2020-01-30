Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs England Women 1st T20I 2020, Tri-Series Match on SonyLiv: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs ENG W on TV and Online

Smriti Mandhana in action (Photo Credits: IANS)

India Women’s team will be in action as they face England in the first match of Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Australia. Hosts Australia is the third team in the triangular series. With Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia from February 21, the tri-series will serve as a good opportunity for the three teams to prepare for the mega event. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming of IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I, 2020, then scroll down for all the information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.

India are placed alongside Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. So, going up against Australia and England will help the Indian team. Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the Indian Women’s team in T20Is. Young batter Richa Ghosh is the new addition in the team, which boasts of players like, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, and Shikha Pandey.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana have a good experience of playing in Australia as the duo has featured in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). England, on the other hand, will be captained by Heather Knight. The team features players like Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, and Anya Shrubsole. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Need to Handle Pressure Better This Time, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

India W vs England W 1st T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women will face England Women in the first match of the T20I Tri-Series on January 31 (Friday). The IND W vs ENG W T20I match will take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Women’s T20I match will start at 08:40 am as per IST and 2:10 pm as per the local time.

India W vs England W 1st T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Telecast in India

Women’s cricket fans will be happy to know that T20I Tri-series will be telecast live in India as well. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) also known as Sony Sports have the official broadcast rights of the series. Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide the live telecast of India vs England Women’s T20I match.

India W vs England W 1st T20I Women’s T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming Online

With Sony Sports holding the broadcast rights, its OTP platform SonyLiv will provide the live streaming online in India. Fans can log onto SonyLiv mobile app or official website to watch the live streaming of IND vs ENG women’s T20I match online. India and England women’s teams have met each other 17 times. India Women have emerged victorious just thrice against England Women.